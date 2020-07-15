LIST: Grand Strand, Pee Dee school districts make plans for fall instruction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – School districts across the area are making plans to resume in-person instruction safely following school closures in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said districts need to put together plans that include an option of face-to-lace learning or virtual learning for parents to choose from.
Below is a rundown of district plans from across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee that have been announced as of July 15:
Horry County Schools
On July 13, the Horry County School Board voted to push back the start of schools for the 2020-2021 school year from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8. A reopening plan will also be submitted to the S.C. Department of Education for review and final approval.
The in-depth plan provides a number of guidelines including what happens if a person at a school contracts the coronavirus and how to keep students socially distant from one another.
Georgetown County School District
According to the superintendent, the district’s plan will not be ready until July 22.
Darlington County School District
The Darlington County School Board approved a plan that calls for the school start date to be Sept. 8 and includes a virtual option for students. Online registration begins July 15 for both traditional and virtual options.
Certain safety measures will be in place for in-person instruction, including social distancing, adequate spacing between desks, new procedures for lunchtime and recess, masks for students and staff, additional personal protective equipment as required, regular and frequent cleaning and full-time nurses at every campus.
Dillon County School District
Still awaiting a proposed reopening plan
Florence School District One
The district announced it has pushed its start date from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Officials said late in June that it will give the district more time to develop their reopening plan. They plan to release their back-to-school plan at their July 16 board of trustees meeting.
Florence School District Two
Scheduled start date is Aug. 17. WMBF News reached out to the superintendent to find out if the district is reworking its plan to meet the governor’s expectations outlined July 15.
Florence School District Three
The district has expanded their optional virtual learning program to grades K-12 and have sanitized their buildings, purchased personal protective equipment for students and faculty, and put sneezed guards in all offices.
Florence School District Four
Still awaiting a proposed reopening plan
Florence School District Five
District officials are revising their plan based on Gov. McMaster’s announcement.
Marion County School District
Still awaiting a proposed reopening plan
Marlboro County School District
According to Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord, staff began getting personal protective equipment back in May and already did a full deep cleaning of all facilities. He added the district has created two fall calendars – one with an Aug. 12 start date, and another for Sept. 8. The board of trustees will vote on the proposed dates on July 21. The district has also presented guidelines for reopening schools.
