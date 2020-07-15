Horry County Council wants Duke Energy to ‘step up to the plate’ to help prevent flooding

“Flooding has been a major problem in our area and we need to get answers about the unreasonable amount of water flowing down the Pee Dee River and how it affects our residents,” Servant said. “Two of their major dams on the Pee Dee River, [Duke Energy] can’t control the water flow for them. So we are at the mercy of Mother Nature and it’s unfortunate they have not made significant investments into their dam system to control their lake levels. The water coming from North Carolina flows into the Waccamaw River. All of that water goes into the Waccamaw River and backs up from the Burgess community to Georgetown, all the way to North Myrtle. It affects all of Horry County.”