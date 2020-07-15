FIRST ALERT: Summer temperatures, sunshine and steamy conditions continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our hump day features another typical summer day with high heat and humidity still in the forecast for this afternoon and through the rest of the week.
Highs today will surge this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s along the beaches and the low-middle 90s inland. With the the humidity in place, temperatures will feel like 100-103 again during the late afternoon hours today. Just a 20% chance of an isolated shower is in the forecast for this afternoon. If you find yourself underneath one of those showers, consider yourself lucky.
The forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend features very little changes. We will hold onto a slight rain chance Thursday at 20% with temperatures similar to what we see this afternoon. As we head toward the weekend, both the humidity and rain chances will slowly start to creep back up. Our heat index by the end of the weekend will make a run for 100-105 each afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered showers/storms returning on Sunday.
Our weather pattern looks to remain summer-like as we head into next week with more of the same expected on Monday and Tuesday.
