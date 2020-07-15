FIRST ALERT: Steamy through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably hot and humid weather will continue from Friday and through the weekend with only slim chances of showers and storms.
Skies will remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 70s with plenty of humidity through the night.
Friday will see more of the same with plenty of heat and humdity. Temperatures will surge with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. With high humidity in place, the heat index will once again reach 100 to 103 during the late morning through the mid afternoon. Rain chances will remain at 20% or less and most areas will stay dry through the day.
The latest weekend forecast features very few changes. Each day will see temperatures climbing to near 90 at the beach and to the lower and middle 90s inland. The heat index will return to 100 - 105 each afternoon. Storms will be few and far between on Saturday with rain chances at only 20%.
The risk of a few storms increases to 30% on Sunday, and the slightly better chances of daily storms will continue into early next week.
