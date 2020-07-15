DHEC announces 1,850 additional COVID-19 cases, no new confirmed deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,850 new cases of COVID-19, and no additional confirmed deaths.
The last time there was a day without a confirmed COVID-19 death in S.C. was May 16.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 62,701 and those who have confirmed to have died from the novel coronavirus to 984, officials said.
Horry County had the second-highest daily increase for COVID-19 cases in the state with 188. Charleston County had the highest with 214.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Confirmed cases: Abbeville (3), Aiken (73), Anderson (42), Bamberg (17), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (78), Berkeley (62), Calhoun (6), Charleston (214), Cherokee (14), Chester (6), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (21), Colleton (12), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (45), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (3), Florence (28), Georgetown (84), Greenville (168), Greenwood (22), Hampton (2), Horry (188), Jasper (14), Kershaw (14), Lancaster (11), Laurens (31), Lee (6), Lexington (71), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), McCormick (5), Newberry (16), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (27), Richland (184), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (97), Sumter (93), Union (7), Williamsburg (15), York (73)
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 8,575 and the percent positive was 21.6%.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, with 206 of those patients on ventilators.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
