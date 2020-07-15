Darlington County deputy finds stolen gun, IDs, birth certificates during traffic stop

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop in Darlington County led to the seizure of a stolen gun along with some other interesting items.
A Darlington County deputy stopped a car Wednesday morning in Hartsville for a license violation.
While searching the car, the deputy found a loaded .45 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Cheraw, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the deputy discovered other items in the car that didn’t belong to the driver including license plates, government identification cards, credit cards, social security cards and birth certificates.
Austin Peterson, 25, of Cheraw was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen pistol. The sheriff’s office said more charges are likely pending the outcome of an investigation into the other items.
Peterson is currently at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
