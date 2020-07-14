2 wanted in connection to large fight on Ocean Boulevard; 1 in custody

2 wanted in connection to large fight on Ocean Boulevard; 1 in custody
Richard Craig Willie Hall, Wynton Horton (Source: MBPD)
July 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 11:04 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help in finding two men they said are connected to a large fight back in June along North Ocean Boulevard.

WMBF News received several messages from viewers after the fight had occurred.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A police report showed that one of the victims approached a car in the street and there was a verbal altercation and then a physical fight.

The victim told officers he was jumped for no reason by a large group of black males and females. The victim suffered injuries but decided not to go to the hospital, according to the police report.

An investigation revealed that 19-year-old Richard Craig Willie Hall and 20-year-old Wynton Horton, both from Lenoir, North Carolina were suspects in the case.

The two are wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.

Myrtle Beach Cpl. Tom Vest also confirmed that Davonte Edward Everett, 22, of Charlotte is also connected to the assault. Everett was taken into custody on July 8 in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.