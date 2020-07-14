Volunteers install five new wheelchair mats at North Myrtle Beach accesses

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One group wants to make it easier for people in wheelchairs to be able to enjoy a day at the beach.
Volunteers organized by Luke Sharp of the Adaptive Surf Project and volunteers from the Surfrider Foundation helped North Myrtle Beach staff install five new wheelchair mats at beach accesses on Tuesday.
The mats help reduce the distance wheelchairs must travel over soft beach sand.
The new mats are located at 4200 North Ocean Boulevard, 3400 North Ocean Boulevard, 6th Avenue South, 33rd Avenue South and 47th Avenue South. The city has also installed a beach access mat at the Shorehaven Drive beach access in the Crescent Beach section.
The Surfrider Foundation donated the money need to purchase the mats, while Sharp organized the fundraising efforts.
The city of North Myrtle Beach owns and maintains over 140 public beach access points, and 44 of those are wheelchair accessible.
