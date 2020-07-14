Study finds SC among top states for people refusing to wear masks

Governor Henry McMaster has made it clear that he won’t issue a statewide mask ordinance because he says it’s unenforceable, but he’s supportive of cities and towns passing them on their own. “It can be enforced by our state leader. Just like with a national or state emergency, like a hurricane, there are enforceable measures to keep people safe. This is the same thing. We can enforce mask usage for people who are able to wear one to reduce the spread and save lives,” James said.