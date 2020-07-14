Sen. Graham urges SC residents to wear a mask during COVID-19 pandemic

“We’re in a fight and the only way we’re going to win this war is to get a vaccine. Between now and then, which could be the end of the year or the first part of next year, we’re just going to all have to roll up our sleeves. Congress is going to have to appropriate more money to keep the hospitals from going under and every American and every South Carolinian is in this fight. So, do your part. And here’s the good news. Nobody’s asking you to go to Afghanistan and get shot. Just asking you to use common sense. The good news is this is a war where we can affect the outcome by small sacrifices.”