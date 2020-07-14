Police arrest 2 men in connection to shooting at Florence home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested two men accused of firing shots into a home with people inside.
Deandre Lyde and Malik King were taken into custody on Friday. Both men were charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy.
Police said the charges stemmed from a shooting on June 16 at a home along Wilson Road. Authorities said Lyde and King went to the home and fired shots into the residence.
There were four people inside and none of them were hurt, according to police.
Lyde is currently being held on a $250,000 bond at the Florence County Detention Center. King was given a $105,000 but posted the bond and has been released.
