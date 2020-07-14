NY visitors from SC must give contact information or face $2,000 fine under new coronavirus order

NEW YORK (WIS) - Beginning Tuesday, out-of-state visitors to New York state will be required to fill out a form and provide their contact information so the state can enforce its quarantine advisory, NBC New York reported.
The form seeks to identify passengers from hot spots across the country, such as South Carolina. Travelers must provide information about where they will quarantine.
Visitors who don’t fill out the form could be fined $2,000 and forced to quarantine.
Since late June, travelers from hot spots have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in New York. Hot spots are defined as states with higher than a 10% test positivity rate, when averaged over the past seven days.
In South Carolina, the percent positive rate has been above 10% for more than a month.
As of Tuesday, the average over the past seven days is 20.9%, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
New York’s order was issued jointly with New Jersey and Connecticut and actually threatens a $10,000 fine for those who don’t quarantine.
States currently considered hot spots under the order include:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said some travelers from these state are still not self-quarantining, leading to new COVID-19 clusters in his state.
“We can’t be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing in the virus again,” he said.
NBC New York said those traveling by airplane will be the first to see the forms, as they’ll be distributed on flights before landing in New York.
The governor said enforcement teams at airports will meet arriving flights at the gate to check the forms are completed.
Visitors coming by train, bus or car are supposed to fill out the form online. Enforcement surrounding the online form has not been shared.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.