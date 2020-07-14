New shopping plaza may be on the way for The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have more places to eat and shop in The Market Common within the next year.
A developer submitted plans to the City of Myrtle Beach for a new shopping plaza at the corner of Cottage Road and Farrow Parkway, less than a half-mile west of the main Market Common shopping area.
“They want to put this facility in there to add more food and retail options for the Market Common area,” said Miller Design Services Owner Tom Miller, the architect on the project.
Artist renderings for the project show two buildings, with a restaurant in each end unit, for a total of four restaurants. The space between the restaurants will be leased out for other stores to fill.
The stores will be accessible from both the front and back, with parking on the backside of the buildings.
“The size of those units range anywhere from 1,200 square feet to 1,800 square feet, but a combination could be leased together for larger retail or restaurant for that matter, so they can accommodate any range of lease tenants,” said Miller.
The plans will get a first review from the Community Appearance Board on Thursday.
Then, the architect will make the necessary changes and submit the plans for a final review with the board.
If everything happens according to schedule, construction could start by late September, with a goal of opening before Memorial Day 2021.
