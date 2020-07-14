N.C. Gov. Cooper announces schools can reopen for in-person and remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that schools will open for both in-person and remote learning this fall.
According to Cooper, face coverings will be required for every teacher, staff and student from kindergarten through high school.
Additionally, local school districts can provide a remote learning option for any child who chooses it, Cooper announced.
School districts will also have the option of all remote learning if that’s best for them, according to the governor.
The decision comes as the state continues to see record-high virus hospitalizations and a spike in new COVID-19 cases.
