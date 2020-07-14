Myrtle Beach police search for suspect connected to two separate stabbings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have identified a man who is wanted in connection to two separate stabbings.
Officers said the first one happened on June 23 along Chester Street, where the victim told police they got into an altercation with 45-year-old Timothy Lee Player. The victim suffered a cut to the hand during the altercation, according to the police report.
In the second incident, police were called on Thursday to a hotel in the 300 block of 7th Avenue North where they found a victim lying face down on the floor and suffering from a stab wound.
A witness told police that he was the hotel room with Player and the victim and stepped outside to talk to his wife.
“He stated he heard arguing in the room and went back inside. At this time he saw the victim and offender fighting in the room,” the police report states.
The witness said he went to get help and when he came back to the room the victim was bleeding.
Player is wanted for attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
