Myrtle Beach man gets 12 years in jail for selling drug that caused overdose death

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs that led to a fatal overdose, the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina announced Tuesday.
According to a press release, 31-year-old Darrell Levon Curry, aka “Rell,” was sentenced via video conference after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine.
Evidence presented to the court at Curry’s guilty plea and sentencing showed that in addition to distributing significant quantities of these drugs in and around Horry County from 2016 through 2019, he sold a quantity of fentanyl on May 21, 2019, that led to two overdoses, one of which was fatal, the release stated.
According to prosecutors, on May 21, 2019, the victims contacted Curry, who was one of their regular drug dealers, to obtain $20 worth of heroin. The defendant fronted them a substance he called “China White,” a term that commonly refers to a light-colored type of heroin, with an understanding they would pay for the drugs later.
According to the press release, the victims split the small amount of heroin between them, snorted it, and immediately overdosed. Records reflect that the two victims were located by their teenage children who called 911 and attempted to revive them with CPR until paramedics arrived.
The paramedics administered Narcan to both victims. One responded and has since fully recovered, but a Horry County man died from his overdose, the release stated. Toxicology results reflect that the drug ingested by the victims was fentanyl rather than heroin.
Curry left the site of the overdose before authorities arrived and was arrested several days later on federal charges, according to prosecutors.
