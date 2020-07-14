Myrtle Beach City Council declares each weekend through Sept. 6 as ‘extraordinary events’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders have extended a resolution that will declare each weekend through Sept. 6 as “extraordinary events.”
The decision was made during a Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday.
An extraordinary event gives police permission to temporarily shut down a business if police determine that it poses a public safety risk and that business has been warned. It also allows the department to implement a curfew.
Myrtle Beach City Council also approved Tuesday the first reading of an ordinance to expand the city manager’s authority during extraordinary events, which would allow temporary closures to businesses beyond retail stores, providing at least one previous attempt has been made to advise the businesses of the necessary corrective actions.
Also, it would give the city manager the opportunity to control an extraordinary event by imposing a curfew in the affected area. Both actions would require a written report to Myrtle Beach City Council within 12 hours.
Myrtle Beach City Council last month adopted the extraordinary event resolution for weekends through the Fourth of July holiday.
At that time, council said they would revisit the matter at a later date to see if the extraordinary event designation would be continued.
