MPD searching for missing 4-year-old, could be headed to Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing 4-year-old.
Police have set up a mobile command unit so they can search for this little girl near the 5000 block of Biscoe Avenue between Bartlett Road and North Mendenhall Road near the Berclair area.
Harlee Corbett was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday.
Police said Harlee might be with her mother Nicola Corbett, 30, and they could be headed to Houston, Texas. Harlee was last seen wearing Mickey Mouse clothes.
The child is 2-feet-tall, weighs about 35 pounds, has black twists in her hair with brown eyes.
Nicola is 5-feet-1-inches tall, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Nicola could be driving a gray 2015 Honda Civic with Tennessee license CVF279.
If you see her, call MPD at 901-528-CASH or Missing Person’s at 901-636-4479.
