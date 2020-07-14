McMaster: School districts need to give parents the choice between in-person, virtual learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a message for school districts – present a plan that includes the option for in-person instruction for students five days a week.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, McMaster said he wants the school districts to give parents the choice between face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.
“It must be their choice, but we must have our schools available,” he said.
The governor wants school districts to get those plans to the state Department of Education for approval by Friday, July 17.
McMaster said he’s instructed the state superintendent to not approve any plans that don’t include the option for in-person instruction or virtual learning.
School districts should consider Sept. 8 as the date to reopen the schools, according to McMaster. He said that will give the districts time to get their plans together and present them to parents so they can make the decision whether to send students back to school or continue distance learning.
McMaster stressed that some students living in rural communities don’t have access to broadband capabilities to continue virtual learning. He said all children, “regardless of their zip code,” must have the opportunity for in-person instruction.
The governor added that over 10,000 students across the state have been unaccounted for since school closures across S.C.
Sen. Greg Hembree, who represents Horry County and is the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said the virtual learning done in the spring gets an “A+ for effort,” but a D- in results.
According to Hembree, statistics show that students have lost a complete year in mathematics, and a complete semester in English.
“It’s not worked. That’s the bottom line, it’s just not worked for many, many of our students,” he said.
The governor’s press conference comes as many school districts across the state present plans on how to safely welcome students and teachers back into the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many districts are also deciding on whether to push back school start dates in order to give teachers and staff more time to safely prepare classrooms. On Monday, the Horry County School Board and the Darlington County School Board voted to push the school start date back to Sept. 8.
South Carolina schools have been closed since March when COVID-19 cases started to ramp up in the state.
