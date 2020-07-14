Man, 62, reported missing in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a missing 62-year-old man.
Charles Henry Leggett was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, on Birdhouse Road, a press release from the RCSO stated.
Leggett was reported missing by family members on Monday.
Deputies say Leggett left his home in a white 2004 Ford F-150 with S.C. tag “EZN-975.”
Leggett is described as 5-foot-11 and 255 pounds.
If you have any information on Leggett’s location, call the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
