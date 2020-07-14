Longtime CPD officer dies due to COVID-19, department says

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said, “The loss of Officer Hall is deeply felt by our City of Columbia family, and particularly, his fellow officers at the Columbia Police Department. His service to our community, for over 30 years, is an amazing testament of his commitment and dedication to his profession and the citizens of Columbia. Officer Hall’s presence will forever be missed by those who worked closely with him and by those in our city who were fortunate to become acquainted with him. Officer Hall was an expert with handling special events and his kind and courteous demeanor was complimented by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hall family, and we are here to assist Mrs. Hall and their children. As a City family, we will all continue to lean on each other during this very difficult and challenging time.”