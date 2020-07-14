Longtime CPD officer dies due to COVID-19, department says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An officer who served the Columbia Police Department for more than three decades has died from COVID-19, the department announced.
Master Police Officer (MPO) Robert J. “Bob” Hall died Tuesday morning from complications due to COVID-19. He had been receiving medical treatment at Baptist Hospital since July 5.
Prior to becoming ill, he was a valuable part of CPD’s Special Events Unit under the Special Operations Bureau, assisting the public with traffic control and security during special events to include parades, marathons, and festivals, and most recently, hostile protests at CPD Headquarters on May 30 and 31, 2020.
He had a great relationship with all communities, his colleagues told WIS. They said he worked to serve and protect everyone whether he was in north Columbia or Five Points.
Chief Holbrook said, “Officer Robert “Bob” Hall exemplified everything that is expected out of a 21st Century police officer – service before self, professionalism, integrity, and compassion. MPO Hall was well-known within the City of Columbia’s business and entertainment districts, having played an integral part in event planning and security. MPO Hall served with distinction and honor for more than three decades and has left a lasting legacy at the Columbia Police Department. He will be greatly missed. I ask for everyone’s continued prayers for Bob’s family and the CPD family.”
MPO Hall, originally from Cayce, joined the CPD in June 1985 and retired in September 2008, only to return to the law enforcement career he loved two months later.
“The lives and dedication of our Columbia Police officers are always a direct indication of their devotion to providing for the safety of our Columbia communities, and now even more so as these incredible public servants serve on the front lines during the COVID-19 health crisis,” said City of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin. “I want to thank Officer Robert Hall for his years of service committed to the protection and well-being of our City, and express my deepest wishes for consolation to his fellow officers and his family, and know his presence will be missed.”
Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said, “The loss of Officer Hall is deeply felt by our City of Columbia family, and particularly, his fellow officers at the Columbia Police Department. His service to our community, for over 30 years, is an amazing testament of his commitment and dedication to his profession and the citizens of Columbia. Officer Hall’s presence will forever be missed by those who worked closely with him and by those in our city who were fortunate to become acquainted with him. Officer Hall was an expert with handling special events and his kind and courteous demeanor was complimented by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hall family, and we are here to assist Mrs. Hall and their children. As a City family, we will all continue to lean on each other during this very difficult and challenging time.”
MPO Hall first became a police officer in 1983 in the Town of Cayce. During his tenure with CPD, Hall was a patrolman having served the public in North, South and West Regions of the City of Columbia, and a member of SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Team). MPO Hall held several outstanding instruction certifications for the following: firearms, emergency police vehicles, traffic radar, DataMaster field sobriety testing, among others.
An avid firearms and radio collector, MPO Hall also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, two adult children, grandchildren, and extended family members.
CPD extends its gratitude to the medical staff at Prisma Health-Baptist for its professional and heartfelt care of MPO Hall during his battle with COVID-19.
It’s not the first time tragedy has befallen Hall’s family. Not even two years ago, he and his wife lost everything in a house fire. CPD helped raise money to support the family during that time.
