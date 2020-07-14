‘It’s like nothing even happened’: Andrews toddler recovers after near-drowning on July 4th

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A 3-year-old Andrews girl is back home after recovering from a near-drowning on July 4th.
“She’s honestly a walking miracle,” Tori Wilson told Tidelands Health staff about her daughter, Lorelei.
On July 4th, Tori and her husband, Blake – along with Lorelei and her two older brothers were celebrating the holiday at Tori’s parents’ home in Andrews, according to a Tidelands Health press release.
Lorelei and other children in the family were playing in the pool while adults were watching, hospital staff said. At one point, a relative rushed into the home screaming that Lorelei was in the pool and not responding.
“She slipped away for two seconds,” Tori told Tidelands Health officials. “It was just that fast.”
Tori said she called 911 while her dad got Lorelei out of the pool. The child wasn’t breathing and her lips were blue, the release stated.
The father was able to get Lorelei breathing again and she was rushed to the emergency department at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to staff.
“I prayed – everyone in the vehicle was praying,” Tori said. “It was super scary.”
The child was taken in for evaluation. After, the decision was made to airlift Lorelei to MUSC via medical helicopter for specialized treatment, the press release stated.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, July 5, Lorelei roused and mumbled, “Hey, mama.”
Now, Lorelei has recovered and enjoying everything outdoors, the Tidelands Health release stated.
“To look at her today – it’s like nothing even happened,” Tori told Tidelands staff. “She’s perfectly normal and healthy.”
