Four Horry County zip codes among top 10 for most COVID-19 cases in S.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Zip code data shows that four of the top 10 areas across South Carolina for COVID-19 cases are in Horry County.
According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, as of July 13, there are 905 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the 29588 zip code, which is in the Myrtle Beach area. That is the third-highest zip code for positive COVID cases in the state.
On June 23, there were 205 confirmed cases in the 29588 zip code, representing a 341% increase.
Coming in at No. 4 is another Myrtle Beach area zip code, 29579. There are currently 892 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 204% increase from June 23, according to DHEC data.
A Conway area zip code – 29526 – had 752 cases as of July 13, a 206% increase from 246 on June 23. That is the eighth highest in the state.
Number nine was 29577 – Myrtle Beach – with 733 cases, a 239% increase from 216 on June 23.
Statewide, there have been 60,220 COVID-19 cases S.C. since the start of the pandemic. Approximately 984 people in S.C. have died as a result of the virus.
For more information on DHEC’s zip code data, click here.
