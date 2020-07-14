Florence Co. deputies announce missing man with dementia found safe

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County said that a missing 75-year-old man has been found and is safe.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Clifton Wilson was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home on Newport Drive.
There was concern from family members because Wilson suffers from dementia and may have been confused.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office thanked those who helped in the search for Wilson.
