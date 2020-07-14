FIRST ALERT: When and how to see the Neowise Comet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Neowise Comet will be visible in the evening sky over the next few weeks.
The Neowise Comet will put on a show for stargazers over the next few weeks before fading into the night sky - not to return again for nearly 7,000 years.
The comet was only discovered earlier this year by NASA Satellites. The comet measures roughly three miles wide, but it’s glowing gases and long tail are making for a beautiful sight. It’s quite rare for comets to be seen from Earth with the last one being the Hale-Bopp Comet in 1997.
Recently, Neowise has only been visible with binoculars and just barely above the horizon just before sunrise. Now however, the comet will put on a brief show visible to the naked eye and more accommodating to most schedules.
Starting this evening and lasting through roughly July 23rd, the comet will be visible just after sunset with the best viewing about an hour after the sun goes down.
The best way to see the comet is to be in the darkest spot possible away from city lights, street lights and car lights. Look toward the northwestern horizon. For a point of reference, find the big dipper and look down toward the horizon.
While the comet will likely be visible with the naked eye, binoculars will provide a much better view and reveal the details and colors of the comet’s tail.
Neowise will make it’s closest pass to earth around July 23rd at around 64 million miles. After that point, the comet will fade into the darkness of space.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.