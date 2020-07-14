FIRST ALERT: Steamy finish to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A typical summer time weather pattern will keep heat and humidity in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with just a few areas of patchy fog developing. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 70s with plenty of humidity through the night.
Thursday will see rain chances at just 20% once again and most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will surge with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 90 at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. With high humidity in place, the heat index will once again reach 100 to 103 during the late morning through the mid afternoon.
The forecast for Friday and into the weekend features very few changes. Each day will see temperatures climbing to near 90 at the beach and to the lower and middle 90s inland. The heat index will return to 100 - 105 each afternoon. Storms will be few and far between with rain chances each day at 20% or less.
The upcoming weekend will see the humidity creep up a bit more and will likely push the heat index to 105 at times especially near the beaches. The risk of afternoon storms remains just 20% on Saturday but gradually increases to 30% on Sunday. The slightly better chances of daily storms will continue into early next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.