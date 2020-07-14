FIRST ALERT: High humidity and isolated storm chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We might be cooler as you head out the door this morning, but do not let that fool you.
Our summer weather pattern will keep the high heat and humidity around in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Instead of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, upper-levels of the atmosphere are slowly drying out. While we still have plenty of humidity at the surface, we will hold onto a few isolated showers this afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry today with temperatures quickly climbing into the low-mid 90s. The heat index will not slow down anytime soon. Heat index values will range from 100-105° during the late morning through the middle of the afternoon.
The forecast for the rest of the week features very little change. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees each day at the beaches and to the low-mid 90s inland. The heat index will return to 100-105° each afternoon with a few isolated showers and storms mainly on Wednesday and Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will be few and far between through Saturday with only a 20% chance of rain.
We will see a slightly better chance for a few showers/storms as we head into next week, keeping both the heat and humidity in the forecast.
