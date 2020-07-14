‘End of Watch’ tour to ride through Marion County, honor fallen corporal

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A special motorcycle group will be riding through the Pee Dee on Wednesday to honor a fallen corporal with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Cpl. Michael Latu died in December when he was responding to a call for service. Troopers said his Chevrolet Tahoe ran off the right side of U.S. 76 and hit a bridge pillar.
The End of Watch Ride to Remember Tour will arrive at 8:30 a.m. at the Florence-Marion County line on U.S. 76 and Marion County deputies will escort the tour through Marion on Liberty Street and then will head to the sheriff’s office.
“We would love to see support and friends along that route. Get out the markers, posters, and balloons,” the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.
The tour will feature a 28-foot trailer featuring the photos of the 146 officers who died in 2019. The End of Watch Ride to Remember has made it their mission to visit each department that tragically lost an officer in 2019.
