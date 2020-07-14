City leaders dedicate ‘Shelley Park’ in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff | July 14, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 4:52 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders came together Tuesday morning to dedicate a new park.

The Robert Shelley family donated property at 405 Balsam St., for use as a city park and part of the city’s stormwater management system.

“Today we are going to celebrate the many contributions that you all have made to this community,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said about the Shelley family during Tuesday’s dedication.

Following the ceremony, the sign reading “Shelley Park” was unveiled.

