City of Georgetown ranked in top 10 of Best Coastal Small Towns, report says

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Georgetown announced for the third year in a row it has placed in the top 10 of Best Coastal Small Towns.
Georgetown ranked number seven in a USA Today survey. A panel of experts chose 20 cities and readers voted to select the top 10.
Georgetown, which is known as “Little Charleston,” was praised for its southern charm, outdoor activities and local restaurants that serve up some Lowcountry cuisines.
The city of Georgetown took the number one spot in 2018 and was ranked number four in 2019.
Chincoteague, Virginia received the top spot in the 2020 survey.
