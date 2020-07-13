Rice speaks with veterans during Murrells Inlet luncheon

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice took some time Monday to have lunch and speak with local veterans.
The event was held at the VFW in Murrells Inlet at noon.
Rice said it's an event that's been a long time coming, and one he's been looking forward to despite several delays.
“Our district has a higher than average proportion of veterans. We’ve been trying to get in here to speak to them for a while. One thing has come up, and another come up, that we’ve had to cancel a few times, including the pandemic. So, we’re glad to finally be here to hear from the veterans, tell them we appreciate them, and hear how we can make things better for them,” Rice said.
The congressman also addressed his family’s bout with COVID-19 last month. Rice said he experienced almost no symptoms, and that both his wife and son have fully recovered.
