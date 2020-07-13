Panthers owner David Tepper, wife give $567K for scholarship program at University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife are giving more than $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at the University of South Carolina.
The university has announced the establishment of The Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program in the university’s Department of Sport and Entertainment Management.
The Nicole and David Tepper Scholars Program will provide four-year scholarships to a cohort of four incoming freshmen each year.
Tepper Scholars will receive $10,000 per year toward their education and will gain access to additional enrichment opportunities.
Selection for the Tepper Scholars Program will be based on academic merit with an emphasis on supporting student diversity and first-generation students.
The first cohort will receive additional funding this year to provide immediate relief for financial difficulties related to COVID-19.
The new program is being created with a gift from Nicole and David Tepper of more than $567,000 over the next three years.
“The University of South Carolina is deeply grateful for David and Nicole Tepper’s leadership in supporting education excellence and opportunities across the Carolinas and here in Columbia,” says University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen. “This transformative and generous gift will make an immediate and lasting impact on the personal and professional success of the next generation of sport and entertainment management leaders.”
“Dave and I want to make sure education and the college experience is accessible during this global pandemic,” says Nicole Tepper. “This gift is designed to help students stay in school and on the path toward earning their degree. UofSC’s Department of Sport and Entertainment Management is one of the very best programs in the country with an impressive faculty roster that is innovative and business focused. We have seen firsthand their industry expertise, passion and commitment to building the next generation of leaders in our field. We hope this gift will ensure continued personal growth and outstanding career preparation for UofSC sport and entertainment management students.”
The first cohort of four Tepper Scholars will be selected from the more than 300 freshmen who have been accepted to the degree program for fall 2020. Future cohorts will be recruited for fall 2021 and 2022.
“Our students are incredibly fortunate to learn from industry leaders, and this powerful new partnership with Nicole and David Tepper will shape the future of sport and entertainment management for generations to come,” says Matt Brown, chair of South Carolina’s Department of Sport and Entertainment Management. “We are deeply grateful and very excited for the young people whose lives will be changed by these innovative programs and scholarships.”
The Department of Sport and Entertainment Management is part of the university’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management and offers bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degree programs.
