Myrtle Beach police complete over 50 compliance checks to ensure masks worn in certain businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have completed dozens of compliance checks since Friday to ensure businesses are complying with the city’s executive order that calls for the use of face masks.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the compliance team has completed 56 checks from July 10 to July 13.
Fifty-three of the businesses were in line with the order, while three were in violation and received a citation, authorities said.
On July 3, the Myrtle Beach City Council adopted an executive order requiring people to wear face masks when inside such businesses as restaurants, grocery stores, pharmacies, hotel lobbies, and other retail establishments in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers also did compliance checks with State Law Enforcement Division agents to ensure bars and restaurants were following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s order stating that alcohol sales will stop after 11 p.m.
That executive order went into effect at 11 p.m. on July 11.
Vest said on the first night of the order, compliance teams were making sure business owners were educated on its specifics.
