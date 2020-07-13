Myrtle Beach city leaders to dedicate ‘Shelley Park’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach City Council will accept and dedicate a new park property Tuesday morning.
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the Robert Shelley family is donating the property at 405 Balsam Street for use as a city park and part of the city’s stormwater management system.
“Our plans call for green space and public park improvements, as well as a stormwater detention pond. A small playground already on the property will be improved in time,” a post on the city’s Facebook page states.
Officials say the land will be known as “Shelley Park” in honor and remembrance of the family and their contributions to the city.
Council members will unveil the park sign during the dedication event, with additional improvements to follow at a later date.
According to the city, Tuesday’s council workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and the council meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., which will allow council members to attend the dedication ceremony.
