6-month-old expected to survive after shooting kills mother, man in Cheraw

CHERAW, S.C. (WBTV) - Two men are charged with murder, two people are dead and a 6-month-old child was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Chesterfield County, police said during a briefing on Monday.
A man fatally shot a person he had a dispute moments before a woman he was living with was shot and killed while holding her child inside of an apartment. The child was shot in the arm and is expected to recover.
“This is a sad situation and it is very disturbing,” Cheraw Police Chief W. Keith Thomas said. “I’ve been in law enforcement for 31 years and this is probably the saddest situation I have had to work ver those 31 years.”
The shooting started as a dispute at a club in Marlboro County and continued at the Dizzy Gillespie Apartment Complex in Cheraw around 4 a.m.
Officers found a man, identified as Kwondashian Johnson, dead from a gunshot wound on the passenger side of a car. A woman and infant had been shot inside the apartment complex.
The woman, who was identified as 22-year-old Quanecia Brown, died at the hospital, while the 6-month-old child was taken to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia with a gunshot wound to the arm.
“Quanecia Brown was murdered on July the 12th, while she was holding her 6-month-old child in her arms,” Thomas said.
Cheraw police said multiple people have been arrested after speaking to witnesses and suspects and collecting evidence.
Police conducted a press conference on Monday to discuss the details of the deadly shootings.
Thomas said he believes the individuals involved in the shootings were involved in gang-related activity.
“It all could have been avoided,” Thomas said. “There is no reason these young kids should be involved in gangs and should have access to these gangs. We can’t have another mother killed just for standing in her living room.”
Police said that some point prior to 4 a.m., Christopher Green had some type of argument at a Marlboro County club with John Michael Cooks (aka Mike Mike), Raekwon Ellerbe (aka Tune), Bobby Griham (aka Lul Bob) and Johnson (aka Kwon).
Officers said Green was on his way back to Cheraw, and when he arrived to his home, he stayed in his car, and in just a few minutes, the car with Cooks, Ellerbe, Griham and Johnson passed by Green’s apartment.
Officers said Griham and Ellerbe were dropped off at the mailbox area of the Dizzie Gillespie Apartment complex and walked to Green’s apartment and was seen on video approaching Green’s car.
Police said Cooks and Johnson pulled up behind Green’s car, and Green got out from the passenger side and got into an argument with Cooks for several minutes.
During the argument, Green walks back to the apartment that he shares with Green, according to police.
Police said Green grabbed an assault-style rifle, and as Johnson was sitting in the passenger side of the car he arrived in, Green shot Johnson in the head and killed him.
After Johnson was shot, police said Ellerbe was seen pulling out a 9mm handgun and shooting in the direction of their apartment, shooting the 6-month-old and killing the woman.
Police said Green took two guns to a neighbor’s apartment and hid the guns, then called his family to pick them up and take them to another county.
The guns were recovered by Cheraw police.
Police said guns were recovered that Ellerbe and Green used in the shootings.
Green and Ellerbe have been charged with murder.
“This is a town I grew up in. This is a town that I love,” Thomas said. “We cannot lose this town to young gun violence that is associated with gangs. This is involving people that rare involved in gangs. We aren’t going to tolerate it here.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Brad Redfearn at the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868.
Thomas is pleaded for witnesses to speak out.
“I beg of you,” Thomas said. “I don’t want there to be another incident like this in Cheraw. Where we almost had to bury a 6-month-old.”
