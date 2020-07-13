Judge sets $25K bond for former Florence County lieutenant facing federal obstruction charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Florence County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant facing federal obstruction charges was granted bond on Monday.
Mark Fuleihan is charged with obstruction of state or local law enforcement and obstruction of an official proceeding in connection to an illegal gambling case.
A federal judge set bond at $25,000 for Fuleihan on the obstruction charges. The conditions of his release show that he must surrender his passport and he can’t leave South Carolina unless his probation officer authorizes it.
Fuleihan was first arrested in April by SLED agents and indicted on state charges for public corruption. Then on June 30, a criminal complaint was filed in federal court that accused him of protecting an illegal gambling operation.
The documents showed his involvement in illegal gambling operations in Florence County dated back to 2010-2011, and sources of information claimed that he would warn them about enforcement operations in exchange for $1,500 a month.
A confidential source also told investigators that in 2015, they saw Fuleihan taken an illegal gambling machine from the Florence County Sheriff’s evidence building and deliver it to a co-conspirator, according to the criminal complaint.
Florence County Interim Sheriff William Barnes said that Fuleihan was dismissed from his position prior to his arrest back in April.
