‘I’m at your mercy’: Horry County firefighter battles strep throat, pneumonia and COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Horry County firefighter who rarely gets sick ended up battling three diseases at once – strep throat, pneumonia and COVID-19.
“I couldn’t get better,” Marc Perez told staff with Tidelands Health. “I was just getting worse.”
According to information from Tidelands Health, Perez, 37, is a lieutenant with Horry County Fire Rescue and a firefighter with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department. Exhaustion following a 48-hour shift later evolved into nausea, a temperature, cough, chills and shortness of breath.
“In the 12 years I’ve known him, he’s been sick maybe once with the flu, but he was better in 24 hours,” Marc’s wife, Denise, told Tidelands Health staff.
His symptoms began June 18 with fatigue and nausea. Over eight days, Marc took three trips to an urgent care and one trip to the emergency department at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet. After multiple tests, it was discovered that Marc was suffering from strep throat, pneumonia and COVID-19, a release stated.
“It was just so scary,” Denise said. “He is so healthy. He eats healthy, works out regularly. He is always super active. He is the epitome of a fit person. To see how sick he really got, it kind of took us both back. It was just so scary how quickly it happened -- from flu symptoms to, ‘Now we’re in trouble,’ and he can’t breathe.”
According to Tidelands Health staff, Marc had been wearing a mask, observing social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene. Still, he said he knew his line of work put him at risk, especially with Horry County being designated as a COVID-19 hot spot.
On June 26, Denise took her husband to the emergency department at Tidelands Waccamaw, the release stated. Marc pleaded for the medical staff to help him get better.
“At this point, I can’t just lay down and hope I get better tomorrow,” Marc recalled saying to the care team. “I need help. I’m at your mercy.”
According to Tidelands Health staff, rapid testing confirmed he was suffering from strep throat and pneumonia. Two days later, he received the results of his COVID-19 test showing he was positive for the novel coronavirus.
Marc was prescribed antibiotics to treat the strep and pneumonia. He was able to recuperate from COVID-19 at home without hospitalization, a Tidelands Health release said.
Neither Denise nor her sons tested positive for COVID-19. However, she recalled to Tidelands staff a bout with a sickness before the virus became so prevalent and wonders if she and her boys might have had it then.
“It’s the weirdest virus,” she said.
Ten days after his trip to the emergency department, Marc worked out for the first time and was preparing to return to work later in the week.
“I’ve got a ways to go, but I feel back to normal,” he said.
