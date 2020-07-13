Horry County School Board meeting Monday to discuss parent surveys, possible start date

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - School leaders in Horry County are expected to discuss how children will learn in the fall and if the start date will be pushed back from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8.
Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson said he wants school pushed back by three weeks so leaders can be more confident in their plans for student and faculty safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Richardson said he hasn’t yet seen the results of parent surveys.
Parents were able to choose from three options:
- Hybrid: Students will return to school with a combination of face-to-face and distance learning. While practicing enhanced safety and health precautions, students will attend in-school face-to-face sessions on alternating days and on other days students will engage in distance learning from home.
- Full-Time Distance Learning: Students will not return to the physical school. In most cases, teachers from the student’s assigned school will provide instruction through consistent communication tools (i.e., Google Meet, Remind 101, Google Voice, District E-Mail) and a district learning management system (i.e., Google Classroom and/or Seesaw).
- My child will not be enrolled with Horry County Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Richardson said options will still be available for those who might not feel confident sending their children back.
“Children do not have to go face-to-face back in the classroom if we put them there. They can still do virtual school, we’re going to have it set up to do K-12 in virtual schools, virtual education,” Richardson said.
Richardson added no matter what decision is made, children have to go to school for 180 days.
Monday’s agenda also includes discussion on school operations and logistics, as well as equity and family needs.
Richardson said because of the rapid changes coronavirus brings, if he had to make a quick decision right now it would almost definitely be a virtual-type of learning. But he added the three weeks gives them a better opportunity to go with a face-to-face option.
For Amelia Walker, who has children in the sixth and ninth grades, she said it’s a tough decision.
Walker said she chose the hybrid option, having both in-person and online learning.
Shauna Smith also chose the hybrid option for her first-grader.
They believe Richardson’s request to extend the start date to Sept. 8 is for the best.
“I definitely think that that’s appropriate,” Smith said. “I don’t know if this was taken into consideration also but just being in Myrtle Beach and getting outside of our prime tourist time, I think might help the ways things are going down here so I do think pushing it back a little later would be super beneficial.”
Smith also said for her son, she wants him to go back and experience a traditional school setting but also doesn’t want him to have to worry about why others are wearing masks or why they can’t hug.
Richardson also spoke about what the district will do if teachers test positive for the virus and said he expects some discussion on that Monday as well.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
