Horry County Fire Rescue responds to multiple fires related to lightning strikes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to multiple fires Monday night related to lightning strikes.
A powerful storm that produced hundreds of lightning strikes blew through the Grand Strand.
Tony Casey, the spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue, said crews were called to structure fires on Jones Road, Churchill Downs Drive, Shoreward Drive, Walcott Drive and Stonebrook Drive. All the calls came in within a 30-minute time period.
A WMBF News crew went to a two-alarm fire on Churchill Downs Drive in the Carolina Forest area where there was heavy smoke pouring out of the home.
Horry County Fire Rescue investigators confirmed that it was caused by a lightning strike.
No one was hurt in the fire on Churchill Downs Drive, but it displaced five people. The Red Cross is helping those five people.
