Man killed in Horry County officer-involved shooting threatened to harm neighbors, police report states

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police report provides new details on what led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Horry County.
Officers were called on Wednesday to Amberwood Court in the Myrtle Beach area after a caller said that a man was threatening to harm several neighbors in the area.
“Dispatch advised that the suspect had threatened to kill the caller’s husband and she was concerned for their safety,” a police report states.
The police report shows that officers arrived on the scene and spoke to neighbors and then they were confronted in the street by a man armed with a firearm.
Investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division said gunfire was exchanged between two Horry County police officers and the man.
Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said 49-year-old Wade Phillips, who is originally from Virginia, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
The Horry County police officers were not hurt in the shooting.
The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
The incident was the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Horry County Police Department.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. Three involved Horry County police.
