Florence City Council approves ordinance requiring face masks in certain places

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence City Council voted in favor of keeping a face mask ordinance in place.
On July 2, Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela and Florence City Manager Randy Osterman issued a proclamation because they felt it wasn’t in the best interest of the city to wait on implementing an ordinance until the July 13 city council meeting.
Osterman said they wanted to put something in place, so businesses could go ahead and begin requiring masks before the city council vote.
Well, the city council approved of an emergency ordinance on Monday that requires people to wear a face mask when they enter an “establishment open to the public,” which means any organization, establishment, facility or retail businesses that’s open to the public. People must also wear masks in food service establishments such as restaurants.
There are certain exemptions, such as people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask, children under the age of six and when people are eating in restaurants.
Any person who does not comply with the face mask ordinance could face a $25 fine, and if a business does not follow the mandate then they could face a $100 fine.
The ordinance goes into effect immediately and will expire at midnight on Sept. 11, unless the city council decides to extend or expire the mandate.
