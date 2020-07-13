FIRST ALERT: High humidity to bring afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Steamy and uncomfortable conditions continue as you head out the door Monday morning and begin the new work week.
If you’re looking to beat the heat today, get out early or get out later tonight. It’s another day filled with high heat and humidity.
The heat index today will approach the triple digits by 10 AM this morning and continue to flirt with the triple digits through the early afternoon hours. This humidity will only make it feel worse with highs today reaching the low-mid 90s this afternoon.
If you’re headed out to the beaches today, expect rough surf. A high rip current threat is around this morning. It’s important to remember that you need to listen to lifeguards on the beaches today and pay attention to the flags at your local beach. That rough surf will just be one of the two things you will need to keep an eye on. The second? Afternoon showers and storms will return with the high moisture and two areas of forcing.
The first place to watch for afternoon showers and storms will be with the sea breeze today. Expect storms to fire up around 1 PM along/near the beaches. That sea breeze will provide a few heavy downpours and even some thunder and lightning will be possible. The second round of showers and storms will come later in the afternoon and into the evening from the northwest as a quick-hitting disturbance slides through the Carolinas.
A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out for this afternoon and evening. If anything, heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threat we will have to keep an eye on.
Not much changes for the rest of the week. Highs will stay warm with high humidity and heat index values in the triple digits. Our rain chances will go to 20% for Tuesday-Saturday with just a few chances of a stray shower or storm each afternoon.
