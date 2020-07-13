FIRST ALERT: Heat and humidity with fewer storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A typical summer time weather pattern will keep high heat and humidity in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend with storms becoming less numerous.
Scattered storms will gradually taper off near sunset this evening leaving clearing skies and warm temperatures. Readings tonight will drop into the middle 70s with plenty of humidity through the night.
Tuesday will see rain chances drop to just 20% and most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will once again surge with afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 90s at the beach and lower to middle 90s inland. With high humidity in place, the heat index will once again reach 100 to 105 during the late morning through the mid afternoon.
The forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend features very few changes. Each day will see temperatures climbing to near 90 at the beach and to the lower and middle 90s inland. The heat index will return to 100 - 105 each afternoon. Storms will be few and far between with rain chances each day at 20% or less.
A slightly better chance of storms will return by early next week.
