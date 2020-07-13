DHEC: Positive COVID-19 cases in S.C. surpass 58,000; 13 additional deaths announced

As of Monday morning, 3,009 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,692 are in use, which is a 71.88% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,692 inpatient beds currently used, 1,488 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators, according to DHEC.