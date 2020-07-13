DHEC: Positive COVID-19 cases in S.C. surpass 58,000; 13 additional deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 1,532 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 additional deaths.
Twelve of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Marion (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Bamberg County (1).
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 58,003 and those who have died to 961, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below: Abbeville (4), Aiken (36), Allendale (3), Anderson (46), Bamberg (15), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (34), Berkeley (85), Calhoun (10), Charleston (279), Cherokee (10), Chester (8), Chesterfield (10), Clarendon (2), Colleton (2), Darlington (9), Dillon (13), Dorchester (82), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (7), Florence (38), Georgetown (12), Greenville (118), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (8), Lancaster (2), Laurens (9), Lee (3), Lexington (92), Marion (6), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (6), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (52), Pickens (15), Richland (124), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (101), Sumter (29), Union (8), Williamsburg (13), York (64)
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 7,230 and the percent positive was 21.2%.
As of Monday morning, 3,009 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,692 are in use, which is a 71.88% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,692 inpatient beds currently used, 1,488 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 205 of those patients are currently on ventilators, according to DHEC.
A total of 553,515 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state as of July 12.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
