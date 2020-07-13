Deputy injured in crash during pursuit in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County deputy was injured after crashing during a high-speed chase on Sunday.
Deputies responded to Bailey Saw Road in Chesterfield County in reference to a man with a gun.
Officers said a second person reported a man pointing a rifle at them, according to deputies.
The man, identified as William Lee Oliver, was driving a green Jeep Cherokee when deputies attempted a traffic stop.
Oliver took off, starting a pursuit when he pointed the rifle at the officers.
Deputy Elvis Blake crashed into a town officer in Chesterfield during the pursuit. He was taken to CMC-Main in Charlotte for his injuries.
His condition has not been released.
Deputies said Oliver crashed his vehicle and was taken to the hospital.
He is facing charges of pointing and presenting a firearm, numerous driving offenses, possession of a weapon by a convinced felon and attempted murder.
