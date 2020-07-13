Deputies: Man charged after altercation with elderly man at Robeson Co. convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges after an altercation at a Robeson County convenience store over the weekend was streamed on Facebook Live, deputies said.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots being fired towards a home off Old Red Springs Road, just outside of Red Springs, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they spoke to a man, identified as Jamie Bullard, but determined no shots hit the home. No injuries were reported.
However, authorities determined Bullard was involved in an altercation with an elderly man at a convenience store in Red Springs earlier in the day, the release stated.
Deputies said the altercation was viewed on Facebook Live by “thousands of viewers,” including sheriff’s investigators.
Bullard was arrested and charged with communicating threats and simple assault. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under $1,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3189.
