Clemson University announces change in reopening plan

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson University has announced it is changing its reopening approach due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, according to a letter from university officials.
The letter was sent before the July 4 weekend from Provost Bob Jones; finance and operations Executive Vice President Tony Wagner; Faculty Senate President John Whitcomb and Staff Senate President Sue Whorton.
It said in part: “It had been our hope that the data related to COVID-19 cases in our state and region would allow us to make straightforward “go – no go” decisions to bring our employees back to their workplaces in phased intervals. That has not turned out to be the case, which is why we are moving away from formal phases in favor of a more holistic approach designed to safely get us to the same goal: A successful return to mostly normal operations in the fall.”
The university had originally scheduled to enter phase two of their three-phase reopening plan once there was a 14-day downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state, which has not happened.
On Friday, university officials announced six new positive COVID-19 cases among student athletes, bringing the total to date in the athletic department to 53 since June 1.
