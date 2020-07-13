Charlie’s Place reopening as place for entrepreneurs to jump-start their businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Charlie’s Place, a historic nightclub in Myrtle Beach, is almost ready to reopen with a new purpose.
Charlie’s Place started off as its own small business back in the 1930s, and now its new purpose will be to jump-start businesses for future entrepreneurs.
“It was a place people could call home and also a place people could come and let their hair down after a long day and dance and meet up with friends,” said Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Coordinator Freda Funnye.
Charlie’s Place saw its hay-day back in the 40s and 50s, where greats like B.B. King and James Brown dropped in to play a set.
After several decades of sitting empty, a new demographic will soon call it home.
“The goal was to use it as a community center or a place where small businesses could start and launch their business, and also a place where they can host events and meetings and things like that,” said Funnye.
The four entrepreneur incubators will open this fall, and the city will soon start taking applications for those.
While new businesses are starting up on one side, the other part of the building will remind people of what Charlie’s Place used to be like.
“The other units will be used for a Greenbook room, and then the 40s thru 60s will be used as a museum-style,” said Funnye.
In just a few short months, Charlie’s Place can start writing the next chapter in its extensive history.
The entrepreneur incubators will start at $250 a month for people who live in Myrtle Beach and $420 for people who live outside of the city.
RELATED LINK | Charlie’s Place Incubator Rental Information
