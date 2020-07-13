AMBER Alert cancelled, missing 5-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for 5-year-old Naomi Herring has been cancelled. Herring has been found. Thank you for helping us get the word out.
Original story:
MADISON, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old from Madison, Fla.
Naomi Herring was last seen in the area of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Madison. She was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble-bee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print. She is possibly not wearing shoes. Naomi has long hair. #FLAMBER.
Call law enforcement immediately if you see her.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.