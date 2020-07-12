FIRST ALERT: Triple digit heat index continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another hot one and the heat index is already relevant this morning! As you step out the door this morning, the air already feels 5-8 degrees warmer than the actual temperature and that humidity will continue for those Sunday afternoon plans.
Temperatures will quickly climb into the 80s this morning and we will feel like the triple digits as early as 9-10 AM this morning. If you have plans outside today, be sure to stay cool, stay hydrated and plan for something that can help beat the heat! The pool or beach seems like a pretty good bet for those Sunday plans.
With the increased humidity over our area, we will hold onto a slim 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm later today. This threat is mainly right along the beaches and will be extremely isolated.
If you don’t see the rain today, you’ll have another few slim chances for the rest of the week. Increased humidity sticks around for the week with no relief in sight. In return, we will hold onto the triple digit heat index, a few afternoon showers and storms and plenty of summer warmth. Our best rain chance arrives Monday with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon at 30%. Even then, the chances will be limited.
Highs will remain right where they should be for this time of year, if not just a tad warmer in some spots. Look for the upper 80s to lower 90s along the beaches this week and the low-mid 90s inland. If you need even better news, the tropics are quiet right now with no chance of development over the next five days.
